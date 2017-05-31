Weird Ways Beer Can Be Used That Don’t Include Drinking It

May 31, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: alcohol, beer, beers, cleaning, drinking, fun tricks, life hacks

Did you know beer can actually be used for a lot more than just getting drunk at your friends summer party?

If you spill some OJ on your shirt while nursing your hangover Sunday morning? Grab some of the beer leftover in the red solo cup, pour it over the stain and touch it up with a towel.

It can also restore wood. Wait until the beer is flat and basically undrinkable and use it to make your wooden table shine like new.

Finally, this is a little weird and might be a little sticky, but if you believe NBC News, you can apparently add a little shine to your hair with beer. The Vitamin B and natural sugars help give some color to your otherwise dull hair.

That’s not really the shower beer you might be used to, but hey…whatever works. >

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From HFS at 104.9 - Baltimore's Rock Alternative

HFS Contests!
Sign Up!
Get Started Now

Listen Live