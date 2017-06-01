Watch Elton John & Jack White Perform ‘Two Fingers of Whiskey’

June 1, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Elton John, Jack White

By Abby Hassler

Elton John and Jack White released their new blues collaboration “Two Fingers of Whiskey” today (June 1) from White’s upcoming film and soundtrack The American Epic Sessions.

The American Epic Sessions features modern artists replicating early recording processes. For this scene, John is asked to improvise a new track from the lyrics Bernie Taupin hands him. In the video, John plays the piano while White accompanies him on guitar.

The film premieres June 6 on PBS, while the soundtrack arrives June 9. White’s Third Man Records will release the vinyl copy June 16.

Watch the collaboration below.

