Prophets of Rage Announce Album & Release Single ‘Unf–k the World’

By Hayden Wright

Prophets of Rage unites stars from all ends of the musical spectrum to express a specific cultural point-of-view, and the election of President Donald Trump has added fuel to the fire. The supergroup (which includes members of Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill) announced their debut self-titled studio album and its lead single, provocatively titled “Unf–k the World.”

The Prophets’ album drops September 15 via Fantasy Records and the video for “Unf—k the World” was directed by firebrand documentary filmmaker Michael Moore. The record was produced in the wake of their “Make America Rage Again” tour and they have more live dates lined up through 2017.

In a press release, members of the band explained their collaborative process and said their music reaches for something eternal.

“There were rhythms before there were words,” said Tom Morello. “Music has both the ability to reflect and transform the times. There’s a long history of that, from slave spirituals, to ‘We Shall Overcome,’ to the Sex Pistols.”

Watch the video for “Unf–k the World” here: