Phoenix Drop Another New Song, ‘Goodbye Soleil’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Phoenix have released “Goodbye Soleil,” the third song they’ve previewed from their forthcoming album, Ti Amo; Previously, Phoenix shared “J-Boy” and the title track. Ti Amo is scheduled for release on June 9.

Related: Listen to Phoenix’s New Song ‘Ti Amo’

Phoenix will play in Philadelphia tonight (June 2) and will headline Governor’s Ball in New York City on Saturday (June 3). The group will remain in the States through June 15 in Los Angeles then they’ll head to Europe to continue their world tour for Ti Amo.