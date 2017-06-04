Artists React to London Terror Attack

Artists are reacting to another act of violence. Last night (June 3) a terrorist attack took place in London leaving 7 people dead and at least 48 wounded.

The attack started Saturday night when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge. Three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, reports CBS News.

Despite the scare, Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will proceed as planned tonight although security measures will be increased.

This morning, artists once again shared an outpouring of love and support for those affected by terrorist acts.

Praying for London ♡ —

Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 04, 2017

our thoughts are with those affected by the tragic events in London today. sending you all our love and spirit. xx —

Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) June 04, 2017

what will this world look like for my little girls in 20 years? will it be a place of tolerance? —

Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) June 04, 2017

I often try to see the positive side of existence. today that feels quite hard. I look to you for hope. I look to music for refuge. —

Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) June 04, 2017

Praying for London and peace in the world. —

Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 04, 2017

All our love and thoughts are with anyone affected by what happened in wonderful South London last night. —

BASTILLE (@bastilledan) June 04, 2017

Sickening to read about the London Bridge attacks last night. The world has gone mad. —

Garbage (@garbage) June 04, 2017

Sending love to London —

Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) June 04, 2017

Love to everyone in London. Stay strong. 🇬🇧 —

Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) June 04, 2017

Thoughts are with London tonight amidst these reports. Spirit & character of that city not one to be intimidated or coerced into division. —

(@Hozier) June 03, 2017

"don't confuse grief with lack of courage." wow. twitter.com/jk_rowling/sta… —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) June 04, 2017

Sending love to London tonight... Sadness and pain all around, but there is always a lot of love here, too, on this tortured blue planet... —

regina spektor (@respektor) June 04, 2017

I love you, London. —

St. Vincent (@st_vincent) June 04, 2017