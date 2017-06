HFS has Broods in the Up Close Studio tomorrow morning, June 6, for a Just Passin’ Thru performance ahead of their show at Rams Head Live in Baltimore.

Want to STREAM it live? Check it out here or on our FB page!

Be sure to tune in to ask Broods your questions.

