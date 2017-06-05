Watch System of a Down’s Serge Tankian Join Prophets of Rage for ‘Like a Stone’

By Jon Wiederhorn

During Prophets of Rage’s set at the Rock Am Ring festival on Sunday (June 4) in Germany at the Nürburgring race track, guitarist Tom Morello stepped up to the mic as the sun began to set. “We’d like to take a moment and ask you all to give an incredible roar of applause in memory for the great Chris Cornell,” he said.

The crowd cheered in reaction, but Morello wasn’t quite satisfied. “An even louder roar of applause for the great Chris Cornell,” he requested. Again the crowd complied.

Tankian joined the band for a stirring cover of “Like a Stone” by Audioslave, the band Cornell was in along with Morello, Prophets bassist Tom Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk.

Cornell took his life on May 17 at a Detroit hotel shortly after Soundgarden played a concert in the city. He was 52. Cornell was buried Friday at a private ceremony attended by relatives and friends.

Watch Tankian join Prophets of Rage for Audioslave’s “Like a Stone” below: