Come To The Sounds of Summer with Slightly Stoopid

Slightly Stoopid and The Sounds of Summer Show will be at Baltimore’s Pier Six this Thursday, June 8 and we just got a few more tickets!

Want to go? You can enter to win a pair by calling our HFS Ticket Line at 410-823-8034….it’s available seven days a week, 24 hours a day! Just leave a message with your name and number—- and tell us you are calling to win Slightly Stoopid tickets. If we select your entry at random, we’ll call you back and hook you up! Good luck!

(You can also click here to purchase tickets online!)