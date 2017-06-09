Gogol Bordello Is Performing At Artscape

June 9, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Artscape, Baltimore, Gogol Bordello

Gogol Bordello, a multicultural gypsy punk nine-piece with a fervent international following, will perform at Artscape Festival in Baltimore on July 22 (the second day of the festival).

Fronted by the mustachioed, usually shirtless Ukrainian musician and actor Eugene Hütz, Gogol Bordello has wide appeal. Since its formation in New York in 1999, the band has churned out seven albums drawing from a range of world music traditions and performed in multiple languages, all in the name of partying and crossing borders—geographic, cultural, and musical—complete with raucous guitars and accordion, huge drums, squawking horns, and practically violent fiddle-playing.

The group, notorious for its unruly live shows, plays Artscape ahead of the August release of its first album in four years, “Seekers and Finders.”

Artscape is July 21-23 and stretches from Station North to the MICA campus.

