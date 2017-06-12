Come to KEGS & CORKS

June 12, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel Fairgrounds, Kegs & Corks

Join HFS at the 6th annual Kegs & Corks Festival….Saturday, August 12 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds.  Tickets include a souvenir glass… unlimited wine and beer samples… and live music.

You can buy tickets before June 25th at a special Early Bird price of only $30 and save $10 per ticket, but you can also win them from us!   Want to go?  Just call our HFS Ticket Line, 24/7, at 410-823-8034.  Leave your name and number and tell us that you want tickets to Kegs & Corks.    (Deadline to call is Sunday night, June 25 at 11:59pm…. we’ll notify our winners the next day.)     Presented by The Be A Boss App.  BeABossNow.com.

be a boss Come to KEGS & CORKS

