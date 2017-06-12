Foo Fighters Will Perform At The Anthem, D.C.’s New Venue

June 12, 2017 9:55 AM
Washington D.C.’s newest venue just shared some exciting news!

The Foo Fighters will headline the opening of The Anthem, the city’s highly-anticipated $60 million venue located within The Wharf.

“The new place is set to become the number one venue in America, I shit you not,” Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl enthusiastically told Billboard after touring the site.

The club includes seven bars, an equal number of dressing rooms, glass windows that look out onto a stunning view of the Potomac River, retractable chandeliers, a full-service kitchen, tractor trailer bays that load directly onto the stage and unobstructed sight-lines.

“From a production standpoint it’s got everything an arena touring band would need, but offers a tighter vibe with an audience than those bigger rooms,” said Grohl.

“There was no Plan B,” stated Hurwitz, whose I.M.P. also operates Merriweather Post Pavilion and the Lincoln Theatre. “It was always just the Foos. I texted Dave some photos of the venue after we started building it and asked him ‘Who else should open it?’ He said ‘Nobody.’ That was the end of it.”

The 6,000 capacity venue will open in October on the city’s S.W. waterfront.

You can read more here. 

