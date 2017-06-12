The Head and The Heart Announce Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

The Head and The Heart just announced the fall leg of their 2017 tour.

Related: The Head and the Heart Debut ‘Rhythm & Blues’ Video

The new run of dates kick off on September 21 at New York City’s Central Park Summerstage.

The band will be joined by The Shelters on the road, along with Grouplove at Red Rocks, Dr. Dog in Nashville and The Lone Bellow in New York.

For the fall tour, every fan who purchases an online ticket will receive the option for a physical or digital copy of the band’s most recent release Signs of Light. Pre-sale tickets become available June 12 for fans on the band’s mailing list. Check out the band’s full 2017 tour itinerary below. 6/12 – PNC Pavilion Riverbend @ Cincinnati, OH 6/14 – Sprint Pavilion @ Charlottesville, VA 6/16 – Mountain Jam @ Hunter, NY 6/18 – Monterey International Pop Festival @ Monterey, CA 7/9 – Hyde Park @ London, UK 7/11 – Tivoli Vredenburg Pandora Hall @ Utrecht, Netherlands 7/12 – Kulturzelt @ Kassel, Germany 7/14 – Latitude Festival @ Southwold, UK 7/28 – Newport Folk Festival @ Newport, RI 7/29 – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion @ Boston, MA 8/2 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @ Morrison, CO 8/3 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @ Morrison, CO 8/4 – Hinterland @ Saint Charles, IA 8/5 – Lollapalooza @ Chicago, IL 8/6 – Metro @ Chicago, IL 8/9 – Alberta Bair Theater @ Billings, MT 8/10 – The Festival at Sandpoint @ Sandpoint, ID 8/11 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater @ Nampa, ID 8/12 – 8/13 – Traveler’s Rest Festival @ Missoula, MT 8/13 – Red Butte Garden Amphitheater @ Salt Lake City, UT 8/19 – The Queen Mary @ Long Beach, CA 9/10 – Lollapalooza Berlin @ Berlin, Germany 9/12 – Magnolia @ Milan, Italy 9/15 – Kofmehl @ Solothurn, Switzerland 9/16 – Schurr @ Lucerne, Switzerland 9/16 – 9/17 – Golden Leaves Festival @ Darmstadt, Germany 9/21 – Central Park Summerstage @ New York, NY

9/22 – The Fillmore @ Philadelphia, PA

9/24 – Green at Shelburne Museum @ South Burlington, VT

9/26 – Massey Hall @ Toronto, ON

9/28 – Iroquois Amphitheatre @ Louisville, KY

9/29 – Ascend Amphitheatre @ Nashville, TN

9/30 – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium @ Asheville, NC

10/1 – The Classic Amphitheater @ Richmond, VA

10/2 – Red Hat Amphitheatre @ Raleigh, NC

10/4 – Alabama Theatre @ Birmingham, AL 10/6 – 10/15 – Austin City Limits @ Austin, TX

10/5 – Coca Cola Roxy Theatre @ Atlanta, GA

10/10 – Cain’s Ballroom @ Tulsa, OK

10/11 – Orpheum Theatre @ Memphis, TN

10/12 – The Pageant @ St. Louis, MO

10/13 – The Blue Note Outdoors @ Columbia, MO 10/27 – 10/29 – Voodoo Music + Arts Experience @ New Orleans, LA Never miss a tour date from The Head and the Heart with Eventful.