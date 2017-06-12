The Killers Perform New Track, ‘Run for Cover’

By Robyn Collins

The Killers will release their new single “The Man” on Friday (June 16), but that didn’t stop them from testing another new song on the road.

During a show on Saturday (June 10) in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the band debuted “Run For Cover.” Frontman Brandon Flowers revealed last year that the song was intended for Day & Age, but had a chance of making it on the new record.

“It’s eight-years-old,” he said. “It started with Stuart Price and it still sort of has his stamp on it – but we’re funneling it back through the band eight years later with a different producer.

“I never got the lyrics right and I think I’m gonna get it right this time. ‘Run For Cover’ looks like it’s got a good shot [of being on the album].”

Check out “Run For Cover” below:

Watch Flowers talk about new songs here: