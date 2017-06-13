Free Tickets To BABY DRIVER

HFS has free tix to a special sneak peek screening of the new movie BABY DRIVER, starring Ansel Elgort… Kevin Spacey…Lilly James… Jon Hamm…and Jamie Foxx!

Want to join us on Wednesday, June 21 at 7pm at AMC Security Square?

It’s easy– just click here for free tickets, while they last!

Baby (Ansel Elgort) is a talented, young getaway driver who relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), he sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), Baby must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

See you at the movies!