Van Morrison, The Avett Brothers & More Coming To Hershey!

The Outlaw Music Festival is coming to Hersheypark Stadium! Tickets are available now via a special pre-sale, to see Willie Nelson & Family, Van Morrison, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Particle Kid on September 10, 2017. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets, now through Thursday, June 15 at 10pm. Use the password: Radio .

As Morrison’s only east coast appearance in 2017 – and his first time ever sharing the stage with Nelson – the event is expected to include collaborations, surprises, and more. Hersheypark Stadium is truly going to witness history as the Belfast Cowboy and the Red Headed Stranger bring the Outlaw experience, and their mutual admiration, to Pennsylvania.

Morrison’s albums Astral Weeks, Moondance, and Tupelo Honey (among many others), have had a lasting effect on Americana music across the globe. His unique blend of bold roots, jazz, and soul, combined with a legacy of hit-songs like “Brown-Eyed Girl” and “Into the Mystic,” make every Morrison show a bucket-list experience.

It’s going to be a great show— enjoy!