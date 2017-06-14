Van Morrison, The Avett Brothers & More Coming To Hershey!

June 14, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: avett brothers, Hersheypark Stadium, Outlaw Music Festival, Van Morrison

The Outlaw Music Festival is coming to Hersheypark Stadium!  Tickets are available now via a special pre-sale, to see Willie Nelson & Family, Van Morrison, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Particle Kid on September 10, 2017.    CLICK HERE to purchase tickets, now through Thursday, June 15 at 10pm.  Use the password: Radio .

As Morrison’s only east coast appearance in 2017 – and his first time ever sharing the stage with Nelson – the event is expected to include collaborations, surprises, and more. Hersheypark Stadium is truly going to witness history as the Belfast Cowboy and the Red Headed Stranger bring the Outlaw experience, and their mutual admiration, to Pennsylvania.

Morrison’s albums Astral Weeks, Moondance, and Tupelo Honey (among many others), have had a lasting effect on Americana music across the globe. His unique blend of bold roots, jazz, and soul, combined with a legacy of hit-songs like “Brown-Eyed Girl” and “Into the Mystic,” make every Morrison show a bucket-list experience.

It’s going to be a great show— enjoy!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From HFS at 104.9 - Baltimore's Rock Alternative

HFS Contests!
Sign Up!
Get Started Now

Listen Live