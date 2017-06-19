Police Investigate Human Remains Found At Firefly Music Festival

State police were investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains found in a wooded area just outside Delaware’s capital city.

Authorities say the remains were discovered in a wooded area about 7 p.m. Thursday by a person attending the Firefly Music Festival, an annual summer festival held on the grounds of Dover International Speedway.

Detectives responded to the wooded area and confirmed them to be human skeletal remains.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science was contacted and is currently assisting with the investigation.

Further details were not immediately available Friday.