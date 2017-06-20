Foo Fighters Announce CAL JAM 17, An Epic One-Day Festival

Foo Fighters announced their new album and a US tour including Cal Jam 17, a one-day concert, Saturday, October 7 at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA featuring Queens of the Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood and more, headlined, of course, by Foo Fighters.

Tickets on sale June 29 at 10:00 a.m. PT via CalJam17.com.

CAL JAM 17 will mark Foo Fighters’ first major U.S. performance in support of Concrete and Gold and will be followed by a full-scale U.S. headlining tour. See the full list of dates here.