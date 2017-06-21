Watch Mike Shinoda and Mark Hoppus and Write a Song Together

Mike Shinoda and Mark Hoppus wrote a song together, from scratch, while on stage at the 2017 MIDEM Keynote presentation in Cannes, France earlier this month (June 7).

The Linkin Park and Blink-182 frontmen were introduced by Shirly Halperin, Variety‘s music editor. Halperin explained to the audience that they would witness a live songwriting session. “You’re really gonna see how the magic happens,” she said before bringing Shinoda and Hoppus on stage.

MIDEM (Marché International du Disque et de l’Edition Musicale) brings together people in Cannes, France each year for an event where artists, technology, and brands are connected by music.

During the nearly 35-minute presentation, the duo take fans through each part of the song’s creation, note for note, in real time. Shinoda starts with the simplest of beats and slowly adds layers of keyboards while Hoppus is responsible for lyrics and layering a guitar riff on top. After some time, Shinoppus (we just coined the name, thank you very much), completes the first verse and chorus leaving the audience wanting to hear the final version. Maybe one day the two will release fully fleshed out song.

Watch Shinoda and Hoppus create something from nothing.