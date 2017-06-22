TBT: Radiohead Played A $5 HFS Show In 1995

In honor of the 20th anniversary of their legendary album OK Computer, titled OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017, we’re taking a look back at a special HFS moment with Radiohead.

The band played the first annual College Fest Way More Weekend on April 9, 1995.

It was a small show at the Washington Convention Center with bands like Pete Droge, Too Much Joy and Toad the Wet Sprocket, accompanied by a Levi’s fashion shows, games, stunts like the “Rapid Fire Chainsaw Ice Carving Contest” and lots of freebies…

It also only cost $5 to get in.