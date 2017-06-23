Fitz and the Tantrums Drop New Track ‘Fool’ with a Goofy Video

By Abby Hassler

Fitz and the Tantrums debuted a brand new single “Fool” today (June 23) just in time for the summer season. This song comes off of the band’s upcoming Deluxe Edition of last year’s Fitz and the Tantrums.

Speaking about the new track, Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick remarked, “My mama always said wear fresh underwear for the summer. Here’s our fresh summer jam just for you!”

The band’s Deluxe Edition arrives July 28 and features a number of bonus tracks and previously unreleased live records.

The new track comes accompanied by a goofy music video. Check it out below.