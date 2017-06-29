Come to The Nextival On July 8

If you are into music and food (and who isn’t???), make sure this is on your calendar– The Nextival is back! Saturday, July 8 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds! It’s a family-friendly food truck and music festival… with 50 food trucks and vendors…15 bands and performers, 10 Moon Bounces, 3 stages, 2 Helicopters for helicopter rides to downtown Annapolis and back and 400 pounds of legos and duplos plus arts and crafts for the kids! And more!

We’ll be there, too, so come by and check it out! Tickets are available at the gate, but you can also win them from us! Just call our HFS Ticket Line, 24/7, at 410-823-8034. Leave your name and number and we’ll call you back if we randomly select your name! You can also click here for more information! We’ll see you on Saturday, July 8 at The Nextival!