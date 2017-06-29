Corey Taylor Defends Chester Bennington’s Right to be Angry at Fans

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington recently had some harsh words for fans who didn’t appreciate his band’s new poppier direction, in part saying “I will punch you in the f—— mouth.” While Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor thinks he could have phrased things better, he appreciates Bennington sticking to his guns.

“I just think people are too worried about keeping up appearances, about some sort of backlash, he told Alternative Press. “I tell you what, give him s— for the way he said it, but look at Chester [Bennington]. At least Chester’s standing up for his new s— instead of hiding behind a wall of rhetoric because they’re afraid of not making money. Linkin Park is at least trying to do something different. You may not like it, but who gives a s—? There are people out there who will like it, and they’ve at least got the balls to do it.”

“I understand why the reaction to what he said was what it was,” he continued. “But he’s got a point, man. F— you if you don’t like the new s—. People are so afraid of risk, that the only way you really win is if you risk, and that’s all we’ve done our whole career.”