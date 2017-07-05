Blink-182 Share Mark Hoppus Version of ‘Home Is Such A Lonely Place’ Video

Blink-182 have shared a new video for their ballad, “Home Is Such A Lonely Place” from their latest album, California.

Today’s video features Mark Hoppus and his family as he prepares to leave on tour. In the description, he notes it was “probably the easiest [videos] we’ve ever filmed” and “it’s also our most personal and honest videos, and one of my favorites.”

The new version of the video shows Mark sitting around the house playing guitar with his son, wife and the family dog before heading out in his Tesla and ultimately playing on stage in front of thousands.

Hoppus’ edit comes just two days after Matt Skiba released his home-made looking video, which in turn follows the group’s video using the same cameras and overall feel. Based an interview with NME, a Travis Barker version of the video is due next. Hoppus explained that like his video, Barker “is with his family, driving cars around, getting tattoos, playing drums, all that stuff.”