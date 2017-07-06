Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme will Not be Deterred by Terror Attacks

By Robyn Collins

“It’s a terrifying club to be part of. You hope it never gets any bigger now than two artists. If you could trade places, you actually wouldn’t, because someone else would understand that. I don’t think I would wish that on anybody else. There’s always been f——up s—. There’s always been villains. All it does is give you the reason d’être to go again. If you needed a f—— reason, you got one,” Josh Homme told Rolling Stone, regarding the recent terror attacks in Manchester and Bataclan in Paris.

Homme refuses to let the bad guys get their way, going on, “I refuse to philosophically feel any different than I always do. This is what I want to do, and I’m gonna do that. It’s just always a desire. You can call it being free; you can call it being American; you can call it being punk rock or you can call it being a banana-f—— head. I don’t care what you call it. I’m gonna go do what we do, no matter what.”

The rocker admitted that the Paris attack made him rethink his mortality. “It reinforced that you shouldn’t wait to do something or you’ll f—— regret it.”

He said that the band’s upcoming album Villains escapes from the “b——- of the day.”

The new album drops August 25.