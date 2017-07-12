Authorities Share Chris Cornell Police Report as Tom Morello Pens Tribute

By Hayden Wright

Chris Cornell died in a Detroit hotel room in May, and police have released investigative details from the scene. Per a Freedom of Information request, authorities confirmed that Cornell’s body had “well-defined ligature mark present on the neck/throat area.”

Related: Chris Cornell’s Widow Vicky Missed Signs of Addiction

One end of the “resistance band was around Cornell’s neck and the other end was attached to a clip over the top of the bathroom door,” reports Billboard.

The 52-year-old Seattle music pioneer has inspired a wide range of tributes since the apparent suicide. Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello, who has publicly grieved the loss of his friend on social media since May, wrote a new lengthy post on Cornell’s Facebook page expressing his profound loss.

“Chris, I love you, brother,” he wrote. I love your unparalleled artistry. I love your smile. I love your ridiculously beautiful hair. I love your willingness to help others. I love your love of family.”

Morello asked fans to make two pledges: First, “to offer unconditional forever support to his family, especially his three beautiful children.” Second, he implored fans, “If you ever find yourself in a moment of sadness and doubt, if you fall off the wagon, if you are depressed, if you’re in trouble, if you feel like you might slip off the tightrope of life, in that moment you can call the person sitting next to you right now, you can call me.”

He added: “For Chris’s sake let’s make a commitment to look after one another.”

Read the full tribute here: