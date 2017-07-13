By Abby Hassler

Arcade Fire have released another track from their upcoming album Everything Now, which drops July 28. The latest song, “Electric Blue,” is accompanied by an eclectic music video.

In a recent email to fans, the band described the track as “either a gorgeous celebration of longing or a swirling aural hangover cure. If you, the journalist, need something specific to say about it, try something like, ‘It’s the sound of Arcade Fire at the dawn of something new, gorgeously unsure if they’re ready for morning to come.'”

In the video, Régine Chassagne walks through dirty, chaotic streets of New Orleans at night, while the rest of the band act as street cleaners.

“Electric Blue” follows previous releases, including the title track, “Signs of Life” and “Creature Comfort.” The band has also played another track, “Chemistry” during recent shows in London.

Watch “Electric Blue” below.