Garbage Predict Dark Future in New Song ‘No Horses’

By Hayden Wright

Garbage is currently on the road with Blondie and the band took the exposure as an opportunity to drop a new single, “No Horses.” The stand-alone track supports the Rage and Rapture Tour, which kicked off July 5 in Saratoga. Garbage and Blondie will keep appearing together through mid-August, where the tour is set to end in Mexico City.

Frontwoman Shirley Manson gave some background on the song in an interview with Variety.

“I was driving through the Scottish countryside last year and looking at these fields of horses and thinking, what will happen to them when we don’t need them as much as we once did?” she said. “When they’re no longer working beasts, what will happen to the horses? So it’s an imagining of the future where the authorities destroy anything that doesn’t make large amounts of money.”

Listen to “No Horses” below.