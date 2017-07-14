Select McDonald’s Play Classical Music For Drunk Customers

July 14, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: 18th century, alcohol, bach, big mac, burgers, classical, Drunk, drunk people, mcdonalds, mozart

McDonald’s has a new secret weapon to battle crazy aggressive late night drunk customers and it’s our good old legendary friends, MOZART and BACH.

Obviously not Mozart and Bach themselves, but the wonderful classical music they left us with. Select McDonald’s locations in England, Scotland, and Australia are now playing these 18th century tunes in hopes to calm the rowdy intoxicated diners that come by during the late night hours.

Being both drunk and hungry is a recipe for disaster. There have been brawling incidents at McDonalds.

The classical sounds of Mozart and Bach are meant to harmonize a group of people. Nothing says classy like a restaurant playing symphonies…you’d probably forget you’re actually at McDonalds…especially when you’re drunk.

