Politician Really Thinks He Is A ‘Game of Thrones’ Character

No one seems to be more excited about the new season HBO’s Game of Thrones than Mexican Governor Jaime “El Bronco” Rodriguez Calderon, who posted this photoshopped picture of himself on Facebook.

The governor posted the photo which shows him in period garb and a horse sigil which reads “King Of The North.”

The governor admitted he has only seen a few episode but feels his plight is similar to that of the Northerners in the show saying: “I’ve only seen a few episodes but it was explained to me that in the series, after centuries and centuries of abuses by the crown, the north stood up and said: Enough! It is time for us here in the North to stand up and revolutionize the system which doesn’t work.”

Rodriguez is the governor of Nuevo Leon, a northern state in México, bordering the US.

“El Bronco” became the first elected independent governor in México on an populist agenda, very much like Jon Snow in the new season.