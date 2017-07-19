Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Replaced by Adorable Little Girl

By Abby Hassler

Metallica are currently on their world tour in support their latest album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct. During their show at Detroit’s Comerica Park last week, the rockers welcomed a small girl named Kendalynn onstage.

Related: James Hetfield on Metallica: ‘The Band Can Still Fall Apart at Any Moment’

As a young metal fan, they let her perch behind Lars Ulrich’s drum kit and play around a bit for the crowd. While they didn’t let her stay for long, she did look adorable in her oversized, noise-cancelling headphones.

The band posted the encounter on Twitter, referring to the girl as their “honorary fifth member.” Check out the video below.

We shared the stage with our honorary Fifth Member Kendalynn in Detroit! https://t.co/e0J8AfT6xE —

(@Metallica) July 14, 2017