Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died. The singer committed suicide, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources say the singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County.

His body was discovered Thursday just before 9 AM.

Chester was married with 6 children from 2 wives.

Chester was close with Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, who also committed suicide by hanging in May. Today would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.