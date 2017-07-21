A Day to Remember’s Self Help Festival Adds New Cities

By Abby Hassler

The fourth annual pop rock Self Help Festival will return this fall expanding to multiple cities, including Philadelphia, Detroit and Orlando, along with an encore 2018 performance in San Bernardino.

This year’s headliners include A Day To Remember, Rise Against, Underoath, Pierce The Veil, Falling In Reverse, Moose Blood, Less Than Jake and more.

General admission tickets and VIP packages are now available. Early bird and 4-pack discounted tickets are on-sale from Friday (July 21) at 5 pm to Sunday (July 23).

Check out all of the dates below.

9/10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

9/30/17 – Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds

10/7/17 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

3/3/18 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater