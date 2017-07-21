Win Tickets To See All Time Low

July 21, 2017 3:35 PM
All Time Low (Photo: Jonathan Weiner/Hopeless Records)

Baltimore’s own All Time Low is visiting HFS on Thursday, August 3, in the midst of a worldwide tour,  for a special invitation-only event, and we have tickets reserved just for HFS listeners!  The performance and meet & greet takes place at 11am and will be over at about Noon.

Want to come?  Just call our HFS Ticket Line at 410-823-8034.  Leave your name and phone number, and tell us that you want to check out All Time Low!  Yes— it really is that easy!!!   We’ll select winners randomly and call them by Friday, July 28.  Cross your fingers!

