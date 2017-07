Weezer have released an awesome new music video for their current single “Feels Like Summer.”

Inspired by Guns N’ Roses iconic “Paradise City” video, the clip finds Rivers Cuomo and company dressed like it’s 1988 and basking in standard definition glory. The band filmed the clip in late June at Goldenvoice’s new Arroyo Seco Weekend festival in Pasadena, CA.

Watch Weezer’s new video, and the original “Paradise City” below.