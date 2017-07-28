Mike Shinoda Shares List of Worldwide Chester Bennington Memorials

Dozens of tributes to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington will take the place this weekend and the coming days in cities all around the world. This afternoon, Mike Shindoa updated fans on where they can get more information.

“One week. Feels like forever,” he wrote. “I’m here for a couple updates. I know these links aren’t clickable. Just type them out in your browser; they’re easy to remember.”

1) If you need a (local) place to celebrate Chester, look to tiny.cc/lpmemorial and all the amazing fan sites I’ve previously mentioned.

2) If you’re having suicidal thoughts, go to chester.linkinpark.com

3) If you’re going to buy merch in honor of Chester, consider who the purchase benefits. Don’t give money to scumbag bootleggers and opportunists. Linkin Park official merchandise is at store.linkinpark.com

See Shinoda’s full post below.