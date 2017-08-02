Paul McCartney Plays Drums on Foo Fighters’ New Album

August 2, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney
Photo: Mark Ralston / Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Sir Paul McCartney plays drums on the new Foo Fighters album Concrete and Gold.

Related: Dave Grohl Talks Lyrical Inspiration, Shuts Down Adele, Taylor Swift Rumors

“Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs,” Grohl told ET Canada. “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Oddly enough this is NOT the special guest Grohl had previously referred to as “probably the biggest pop star in the world.” Bigger than a Beatle? Now we really are intrigued.

More From HFS at 104.9 - Baltimore's Rock Alternative

HFS Contests!
Sign Up!
Get Started Now

Listen Live