New Politics to Release New Album, Release New Single ‘CIA’

By Abby Hassler

New Politics will release their second studio album, Lost In Translation, on October 6. Today (August 3) the band teased the release with the first single, “CIA.”

Related: New Politics Pay Homage to Kendrick, Kanye in ‘One Of Us’ Video

In a statement about the new album, the band said Lost In Translation “represents a new phase” in their lives. Following years of touring, they explained that it was important to “write honest songs about the real things happening.”

“We spent a lot of quality time together in-between albums as friends, watching movies, hanging out, and talking about our future plans,” they wrote. “That brotherly love and bonding initiated the first batch of songs that has helped us shape the album.”

“A lot of the songs are about personal experiences and the things every human goes through and it was nice to let go of the rules we had laid out for ourselves,” they continued. “It’s a new era for all of us, and we’re proud of how it’s turned out. Lost In Translation means that we’re all searching for something, whether it’s a voice, meaning, a place where we belong; we all face our own challenges. This is about shaping your reality and trying to make sense of the journey along the way.”

Listen to “CIA” below: