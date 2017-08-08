Lorde and The 1975’s Matty Healy Trade Join Mitchell Lyrics

By Robyn Collins

Lorde and The 1975 frontman Matt Healy recently shared a fun Twitter exchange of Joni Mitchell’s lyrics.

“Constantly in the darkness, if you want me I’ll be in the bar,” Lorde wrote. “On the back of a cartoon coaster, in the blue TV screen light.” Healy replied, supplying the next line from Mitchell’s song “A Case of You,” from her classic 1971 album Blue.

Check out the cute exchange below.

@lorde On the back of a cartoon coaster / In the blue TV screen light —

matty (@Truman_Black) August 07, 2017