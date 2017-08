By Abby Hassler

The National are gearing up to release their seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast, next month on Sept. 8. Ahead of the record’s arrival, the band has shared their third single and visual “Carin at the Liquor Store.”

In keeping with prior visuals, the Casey Reas and La Blogothèque-directed video features over-exposed shots of the group performing the new track.

Watch ‘ Carin at the Liquor Store’ below.