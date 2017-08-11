The Average American Will Eat Close To 18,000 Chicken Wings In A Lifetime

August 11, 2017 2:23 PM
When you think about all the places you can buy and/or eat chicken wings, it really shouldn’t be a surprise that the average American will consume close to 18,000 wings in their lifetime.

These hand held bites were apparently first created in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York… hence Buffalo Wings. But a poll commissioned by Moore’s Marinades and Sauces decided to get down to the bottom of a few chicken wing controversies.

In the battle of bone in vs. boneless, 39% of wing eaters prefer the bone in. But are boneless wings even considered wings…? Well 56% of those surveyed gave boneless wings the green light to actually be called wings. And while buffalo may be the original sauce, the most popular flavors are traditional barbecue, honey barbecue and buffalo with ranch dressing. And sure, you may be able to get wings almost anywhere, but people have their limits.

56% of folks said they wouldn’t order them on a first date because they are too messy.

