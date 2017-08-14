Thirty Seconds to Mars to Release New Single ‘Walk on Water’

August 14, 2017
Filed Under: 30 Seconds to Mars

By Abby Hassler

The wait for new music will “soon” be over for 30 Seconds to Mars fans. The band released a humorous teaser video to announce their upcoming single “Walk on Water,” which will arrive Aug. 22.

In the video, a label executive chastises the band for not putting out a new album in four years and that they keep telling their fans they will put out new music sometime “soon.”

“People are sick and tired of soon,” the executive says. “Soon doesn’t mean s—. F— soon. We need to go now.”

