A pair of professors in Montreal have just published a paper linking first-person shooter games to the loss of gray matter in the hippocampus. The hippocampus is the part of the brain that manages the production of short-term memory into long-term memory as well as spatial navigation.

For the study, a group of 18 to 30 years old who previously weren’t gamers were examine for four years of tests.

85% of people who played more than 6 hours a week saw a drop in hippocampal matter.