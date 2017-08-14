Evanescence Announce ‘Synthesis’ Album and Tour

By Abby Hassler

Evanescence’s new album Synthesis will contain re-imaginings of the group’s iconic catalog as well as two new tracks. The band is currently in the studio finishing the project with producer Will Hunt and orchestra arranger and composer David Campbell.

Evanescence will support the new release with a fall tour featuring a full orchestra.

“I’ve always wanted to shine a light on some of the gorgeous David Campbell arrangements and programming elements in our songs, and that idea snowballed into completely re-doing them with full orchestra, not just strings, elaborate programming and experimentation,” Lee explained. “This will be our first time touring with an orchestra and I’m so excited to perform this way-really focus on the vocals, and the emotion and the story we’ve built over the years.”

“I’m also really excited about the new material on the album,” she continued. “Besides the two new songs, there are some really beautiful instrumental in-between moments. The whole thing flows like a big, dynamic soundtrack.”

Check out the complete tour dates below.

10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

10/20 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

10/22 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre

10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

10/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

10/31 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

11/2 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

11/3 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

11/5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre – Boston

11/7 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

11/8 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/2 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium

12/5 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

12/6 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

12/8 – Toronto, ON Canada @ Sony Centre for Performing Arts

12/9 – Windsor, ON Canada @ Caesar’s Windsor

12/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

12/13 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

12/15- Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

12/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

12/19 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

