This Day In History: Woodstock

On August 15th 1969, the world celebrated the first day of the Woodstock Music & Arts Fair. The festival was held on Max Yasgur’s 600 acre farm in Bethel in New York, about 80 miles North of New York City.

Attended by over 400,000 people, the Woodstock Festival was one of the most pivotal moments in popular music history.

The event featured Jimi Hendrix, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Santana, The Who, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, The Band, Canned Heat, Joan Baez, Melanie, Ten Years After, Sly and the Family Stone, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Ravi Shanker, Country Joe and the Fish, Blood Sweat and Tears, Arlo Guthrie, and Joe Cocker.