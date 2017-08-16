Queens of the Stone Age Dance for the Devil in ‘The Way You Used to Do’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Hard rock heroes Queens of the Stone Age probably aren’t the first, second or even third band one thinks of when it comes to highly stylized dance videos. Thanks to the group’s latest clip for “The Way You Used to Do,” however, that just might change.

“Dancing and headbanging are truly individualistic expressions of losing oneself fully in appreciation of music,” frontman Josh Homme said in a press release for the video, described as a “fever dream Satanic dance ritual extravaganza.”

“It’s our way of paying tribute to Cab Calloway and the film Hellzapoppin’. I fully realize that may be a little more than some are open to, and that’s perfectly fine with me. There’s the door,” Homme explained. “If some of the more close-minded are gently pruned, that just leaves more room on the dance floor for the open-minded ones to get loose. That’s been the spirit of Queens Of The Stone Age and the space we’ve worked to create from day one.”

“The Way You Used to Do” is the first single from QOTSA’s upcoming seventh full-length album, due for release on August 25.

Watch Josh Homme show off some very impressive dance moves of his own in the video preview below.