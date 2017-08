Mountainwolf just sold out Rams Head On Stage and now they’re heading to the Amps and Ales Craft Beer and Music Festival.

Tyler of Mountainwolf actually helped to curate the Amps & Ales Fest.

The festival is at Prince George’s Stadium on Saturday, September 16. You can find tickets and more information here.

Curious about how the band came together? Tune in below.

The first single from Absinthe Moon, “Lord Reekis” is available now.