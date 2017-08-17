Brand New Announce ‘Science Fiction’ Album, Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Emo rock legends Brand New have returned with a brand new album, Science Fiction. It’s the band’s first new full-length since the release of Daisy back in 2009.

Brand New will support the album with headlining set at the High & Low Festival on September 9 in San Bernardino, CA, followed by two-week tour that includes a stop at this year’s Voodoo Festival in New Orleans on October 27-29.

See the band’s tour itinerary, album artwork and tracklisting below.

Science Fiction, available now: procrastinatemusictraitors.com A post shared by Brand New (@brandnewrock) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

1. Lit Me Up

2. Can’t Get It Out

3. Waste

4. Could Never Be Heaven

5. Same Logic/Teeth

6. 137

7. Out of Mana

8. In the Water

9. Desert

10. No Control

11. 451

12. Batter Up

09/09 – San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival

09/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/16 – Chicago, IL @Aragon Ballroom

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

10/21 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre

10/23 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hippodrome

10/25 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

10/29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

11/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

11/18 – London, United Kingdom @ Brixton O2 Academy

11/19 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy