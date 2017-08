A limited quantity of 2018 Firefly Music Festival weekend general admission passes will go on sale Thursday, August 24 at 10am ET. The presale passes will be $199 plus applicable fees and the lowest available price to purchase a 2018 Firefly weekend wristband.

The annual Firefly Music Festival will take place June 14 – 17, 2018. The lineup will be announced at a later date.

For more information, and to purchase presale passes on August 24, head to FireflyFestival.com.