Weezer debuted a new track “Mexican Fender,” this morning (August 17).

The new cut is the latest from the band’s forthcoming album, Pacific Daydream, which will be released October 27.

The new album will also feature the band’s recent seasonal anthem “Feels Like Summer.”

Check out the video for “Mexican Fender,” starring Gilli the seagull below.