Radiohead Share Full Lollapalooza 2016 Set

Radiohead have shared their complete set from Lollapalooza 2016.

The epic two hour plus headlining set opens with “Burn the Witch,” and features “My Iron Lung,” “No Surprises,” and “Everything in its Right Place.”

The double encore features “Bodysnatchers,” “Paranoid Android” and of course “Karma Police.”

Stream the full set below.

Burn The Witch

Daydreaming

Ful Stop

2 + 2 = 5

Myxomatosis

My Iron Lung

Climbing Up The Walls

No Surprises

Pyramid Song

Bloom

Identikit

The Numbers

The Gloaming

Weird Fishes / Arpeggi

Everything In Its Right Place

Idioteque

There, There

Let Down

Present Tense

Paranoid Android

Nude

Bodysnatchers

Street Spirit

Karma Police